LA VENTA, Honduras - Video clips of day 3 of the "Almost back on 5.56" shooting event of the Fuerzas Comando competition June 15, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras.
Fuerzas Comando is a Special Operation skills competition and a senior leader seminar supported by SOCSOUTH. The competition enhances SOF regional cooperation and exchanges best practices to combat transnational crime and counter illicit activities.
(US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras, by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
