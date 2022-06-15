Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LA VENTA, Honduras - Video clips of day 3 of the "Almost back on 5.56" shooting event of the Fuerzas Comando competition June 15, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras.

Fuerzas Comando is a Special Operation skills competition and a senior leader seminar supported by SOCSOUTH. The competition enhances SOF regional cooperation and exchanges best practices to combat transnational crime and counter illicit activities.



(US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)