Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    Special Operations Command South

    LA VENTA, Honduras - Video clips of day 3 of the "Almost back on 5.56" shooting event of the Fuerzas Comando competition June 15, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Comando is a Special Operation skills competition and a senior leader seminar supported by SOCSOUTH. The competition enhances SOF regional cooperation and exchanges best practices to combat transnational crime and counter illicit activities.

    (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847696
    VIRIN: 220615-A-AT733-002
    Filename: DOD_109064569
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras, by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #victorybelongstoeveryone #LaVictoriaEsDeTodos #losmejores #thebest #FuerzasComando2022 #Parntership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT