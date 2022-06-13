Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Rage 22: ANG airpower anytime, anywhere

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    110th Wing

    Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise that provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. It's focus is on annual currency and proficiency items, future concepts, and maintaining a war-ready posture for Air National Guard
    members. Participants will conduct numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control,search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment (ACE). ACE is the ability to project combat power anytime, anywhere, while remaining operationally unpredictable to complicate an adversary's decision making process. Agile Rage 22 was hosted at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) in Northern Michigan, June 4-18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847683
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-GS745-0002
    Filename: DOD_109064457
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Rage 22: ANG airpower anytime, anywhere, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Rage 22

