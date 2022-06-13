Agile Rage 22: ANG airpower anytime, anywhere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise that provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. It's focus is on annual currency and proficiency items, future concepts, and maintaining a war-ready posture for Air National Guard

members. Participants will conduct numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control,search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment (ACE). ACE is the ability to project combat power anytime, anywhere, while remaining operationally unpredictable to complicate an adversary's decision making process. Agile Rage 22 was hosted at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) in Northern Michigan, June 4-18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)