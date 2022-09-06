Western Strike 22: Forward observers

Forward observers with the National Guard partake in training exercise during Western Strike 22, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 9, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable combat training capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847682
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-JU983-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109064422
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
