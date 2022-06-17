Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-35s soar over Baltic nations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIC SEA

    06.17.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri and Senior Airman Jana Somero

    158th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, photographed from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flyovers over the Baltic Sea region on, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region starting at Pirita Tee, Estonia, then Riga, Latvia, and finally Vilnius, Lithuania to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847681
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-FV499-477
    Filename: DOD_109064421
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Lithuania
    Latvia
    Vermont Air National Guard
    EuropeanSupport2022
    Baltic Flyover 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT