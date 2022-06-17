U.S. F-35s soar over Baltic nations

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, photographed from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flyovers over the Baltic Sea region on, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region starting at Pirita Tee, Estonia, then Riga, Latvia, and finally Vilnius, Lithuania to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners.
|06.17.2022
|06.17.2022 15:10
|Package
|847681
|220617-Z-FV499-477
|DOD_109064421
|00:00:59
|BALTIC SEA
|0
|0
