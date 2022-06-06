Western Strike 22: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Soldiers with 5-113th, North Carolina National Guard, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 6, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
|06.06.2022
|06.17.2022 14:46
|B-Roll
|847674
|220617-Z-JU983-1004
|DOD_109064290
|00:00:46
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|0
|0
