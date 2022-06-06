Western Strike 22: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847674" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with 5-113th, North Carolina National Guard, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 6, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)