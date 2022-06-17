LTG Place, DHA Director, talks about how the DHA is committed to Ready Reliable Care and what it means for the Military Health System
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847649
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-PO177-692
|Filename:
|DOD_109063858
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Reliable Care Pledge LTG Place, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT