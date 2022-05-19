B-roll of Airmen training with Aircraft Maintenance Qualifications Program. The Airmen load training bombs onto an F-15E Strike Eagle.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847643
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-JN771-728
|Filename:
|DOD_109063825
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Maintenance Qualifications Program b-roll, by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen
Aircraft Maintenance
Weapons
Training
LEAVE A COMMENT