Lt Gen Miller, Surgeon General of the United States Air Force, talks about how the Air Force is committed to Ready Reliable Care and what it means for the Military Health System.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847642
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-PO177-401
|Filename:
|DOD_109063766
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Reliable Care Pledge Air Force, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT