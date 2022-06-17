Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Reliable Care Pledge Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    LTG Dingle, Surgeon General of the United States Army, talks about how the Army is committed to Ready Reliable Care and what it means for the Military Health System.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 11:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847639
    VIRIN: 220617-A-PO177-481
    Filename: DOD_109063713
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Reliable Care Pledge Army, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    MHSRRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT