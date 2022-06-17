(June 19, 2022) Happy Father's Day from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847634
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-KJ626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063637
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Father's Day, by PO2 Kaila Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT