    U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations

    BALTIC SEA

    06.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, photographed from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flyovers over the Baltic Sea region on, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region starting at Pirita Tee, Estonia, then Riga, Latvia, and finally Vilnius, Lithuania to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847629
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_109063600
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Estonia
    Lithuania
    Latvia
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Baltic Region
    EuropeanSupport2022

