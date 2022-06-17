ACC next-gen helmet IG Reel

The Air Force selected LIFT Airborne Technologies in April to continue with prototype development of a new helmet for Air Force fixed-wing aircrew. The helmet prototype was chosen after Air Combat Command initiated the search for a next-generation helmet to address issues with long-term neck and back injuries, optimize aircraft technology, improve pilot longevity, and provide better fitment to diverse aircrews.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847626
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063519
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
