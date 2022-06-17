President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

President Joe Biden Hosts the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) where he Reaffirms U.S. Leadership to Galvanize Actions that Strengthen Energy Security, Enhance Global Food Security, and Tackle the Climate Crisis. The White House
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847625
|Filename:
|DOD_109063428
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
