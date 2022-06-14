Army celebrates 247 years of loyal service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, families and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the Army’s 247 years of loyal service to our nation with a day of sports and games during the Army birthday.