Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cpl. Gilson - Father's Day Shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpl. Jake Gilson, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery gives a fathers day Shout out June 4, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 03:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847612
    VIRIN: 220604-A-MM593-441
    Filename: DOD_109063076
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Gilson - Father's Day Shout out, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    EUCOM
    Father's Day
    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    BigRedOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT