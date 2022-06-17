Exercise Tiger Balm Compilation Video

SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers participate in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 here, June, 2022. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the exercise.
(U.S. Army Reserve video and video editing by Sgt. Emma Spies, including videos by Sgt. Peter Martinez, Spc. Midori Preece, Spc. Hubert Escarpeta, and Spc. Mebea Demelash).
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847610
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-JP927-1001
|PIN:
|847610
|Filename:
|DOD_109063054
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
