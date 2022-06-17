Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tiger Balm Compilation Video

    SINGAPORE

    06.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Hubert Escarpeta, Sgt. Peter Martinez, Spc. Midori Preecs and Sgt. Emma Spies

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers participate in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 here, June, 2022. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the exercise.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video and video editing by Sgt. Emma Spies, including videos by Sgt. Peter Martinez, Spc. Midori Preece, Spc. Hubert Escarpeta, and Spc. Mebea Demelash).

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 02:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847610
    VIRIN: 220617-A-JP927-1001
    PIN: 847610
    Filename: DOD_109063054
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SG

    This work, Exercise Tiger Balm Compilation Video, by SPC Hubert Escarpeta, SGT Peter Martinez, SPC Midori Preecs and SGT Emma Spies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Tiger Balm
    Exercise Tiger Balm
    ExerciseTigerBalm

