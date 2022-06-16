PALS 22: Out-Calls with Japan Self-Defense Forces

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific meet with senior leaders from the Japan Self-Defense Forces after the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022, Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)
06.16.2022
06.17.2022
B-Roll
|847609
|220617-M-VM027-446
|DOD_109063053
|00:02:07
TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|1
|1
