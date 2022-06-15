Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Michael Wyrsch’s Final Flight with VMFA-242 (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael Wyrsch, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducts his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 15, 2022. Lt. Col. Wyrsch conducted his final flight with VMFA-242 after serving 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jones Evan)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    1st MAW
    Final Flight
    Change of Command
    Retirement
    VMFA-242
    F-35B Lightning II

