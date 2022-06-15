Lt. Col. Michael Wyrsch’s Final Flight with VMFA-242 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael Wyrsch, commanding officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducts his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 15, 2022. Lt. Col. Wyrsch conducted his final flight with VMFA-242 after serving 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jones Evan)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847608
|VIRIN:
|220615-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063052
|Length:
|00:09:12
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
