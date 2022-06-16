Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Darrandarra: Combined Artillery Operations

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers, conduct live fire artillery training during exercise Darrandarra 22, at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, June 16, 2022. Exercise Darrandarra 22 increases MRF-D 22’s readiness to respond to realistic crises throughout a range of military operations within the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847604
    VIRIN: 220616-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109063037
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NT, AU

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Artillery
    MRF-D 22
    Marine Rotational Forc-Darwin 22
    Infnatry

