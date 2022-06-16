Exercise Darrandarra: Combined Artillery Operations

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers, conduct live fire artillery training during exercise Darrandarra 22, at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, June 16, 2022. Exercise Darrandarra 22 increases MRF-D 22’s readiness to respond to realistic crises throughout a range of military operations within the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
