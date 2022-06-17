Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: June 17, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Indo-Pacific command joint forces conclude Exercise Valiant Shield 2022, U.S. Army doctors at the Tripler Army Medical Center complete a three-day critical tactical trauma care training capstone event, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin meets with troops from the Joint U.S. Military advisory Group in Thailand.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 23:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 847601
    VIRIN: 220617-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062987
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific News: June 17, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    SECDEF
    Valiant Shield
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom
    Valiant Shield 2022

