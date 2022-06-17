On this Pacific News: U.S. Indo-Pacific command joint forces conclude Exercise Valiant Shield 2022, U.S. Army doctors at the Tripler Army Medical Center complete a three-day critical tactical trauma care training capstone event, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin meets with troops from the Joint U.S. Military advisory Group in Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 23:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|847601
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109062987
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: June 17, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT