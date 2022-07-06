video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220616-N-KN989-2001 (June 16, 2022) Service members and civilians on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam give Father’s Day shoutouts. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam delivers the best service in base operating support to supported and tenant commands to enable operational mission success while simultaneously providing the highest quality of installation services, facilities support and quality of life programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)