Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father’s Day Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220616-N-KN989-2001 (June 16, 2022) Service members and civilians on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam give Father’s Day shoutouts. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam delivers the best service in base operating support to supported and tenant commands to enable operational mission success while simultaneously providing the highest quality of installation services, facilities support and quality of life programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 23:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847596
    VIRIN: 220616-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062955
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father’s Day Shoutouts, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Father’s Day
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT