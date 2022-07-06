This video shows both army personnel exchanging tactical skills, weapons knowledge, and equipment to continue strong defense relations, as well as their interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 23:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847595
|VIRIN:
|220607-A-F0153-1001
|PIN:
|847595
|Filename:
|DOD_109062925
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 Professional Exchange, by SPC Hubert Escarpeta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
