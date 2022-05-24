Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault with 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a large scale air assault with 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division. The operation consisted of air assaulting over 220 personnel in UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47F Chinook helicopters in support of Warrior Ready Strike Training Exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847593
    VIRIN: 220524-A-TR140-418
    Filename: DOD_109062906
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault with 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Blackhawk
    Army Aviation
    Air Assault
    Infantry
    2CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT