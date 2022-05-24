2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a large scale air assault with 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division. The operation consisted of air assaulting over 220 personnel in UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47F Chinook helicopters in support of Warrior Ready Strike Training Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 22:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847593
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-TR140-418
|Filename:
|DOD_109062906
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault with 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT