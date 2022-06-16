220617-N-KP021-1001 (June 16, 2022) U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region, take part in static displays, a capabilities demonstration and the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 closing ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium.
