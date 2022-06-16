Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220617-N-KP021-1001 (June 16, 2022) U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region, take part in static displays, a capabilities demonstration and the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 closing ceremony, Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847590
    VIRIN: 220617-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062897
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    U.S. Marine Corps
    PALS
    PALS22

