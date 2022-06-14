Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Pride hosts Reading Rainbow event

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Kadena LGBTQ+ Pride Committee hosted a reading event at the Camp Foster Library on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2022. The Rainbow Reading event highlighted stories featuring LGBTQ+ characters and scenarios to bring awareness and encourage inclusion of those in the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847588
    VIRIN: 220614-F-JV291-018
    Filename: DOD_109062748
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

