The Kadena LGBTQ+ Pride Committee hosted a reading event at the Camp Foster Library on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2022. The Rainbow Reading event highlighted stories featuring LGBTQ+ characters and scenarios to bring awareness and encourage inclusion of those in the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 21:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847587
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-JV291-816
|Filename:
|DOD_109062747
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Pride hosts Reading Rainbow event Clean, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community relations (COMREL)
LEAVE A COMMENT