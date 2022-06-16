Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division cases thier colors for imminent deployment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordy Harris 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE" had a color casing ceremony in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Europe.

    The casing of the colors symbolizes the unit’s movement from its home station to locations across the U.S. Army Europe Command area of operations.

    The deploying units will join V Corps in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO Allies. Units will engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter further Russian aggression.

    Speaker: Col. Ed Matthaidess III, Commander , 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordy Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847586
    VIRIN: 220616-A-AO781-140
    Filename: DOD_109062667
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division cases thier colors for imminent deployment, by SPC Jordy Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

