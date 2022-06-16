2nd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division cases thier colors for imminent deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE" had a color casing ceremony in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Europe.



The casing of the colors symbolizes the unit’s movement from its home station to locations across the U.S. Army Europe Command area of operations.



The deploying units will join V Corps in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO Allies. Units will engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter further Russian aggression.



Speaker: Col. Ed Matthaidess III, Commander , 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)



#StrongerTogether



(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordy Harris)