    Interservice Golf Tournament at Tama Hills

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.11.2022

    Video by Seaman Victoria Schiebel 

    AFN Tokyo

    Tama Hills Golf Course hosted the first interservice golf tournament for all service members in USFJ.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 20:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847584
    VIRIN: 220611-N-XP371-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109062646
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interservice Golf Tournament at Tama Hills, by SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

