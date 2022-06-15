EOD Rappel Tower Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Air Force airmen with the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, conduct a speed stick drill during a mission rehearsal on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 15, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)