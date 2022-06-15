Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Rappel Tower Reel

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Air Force airmen with the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, conduct a speed stick drill during a mission rehearsal on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 15, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 18:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

