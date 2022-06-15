U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Air Force airmen with the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, conduct a speed stick drill during a mission rehearsal on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 15, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 18:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847577
|VIRIN:
|220615-M-LN574-826
|Filename:
|DOD_109062462
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EOD Rappel Tower Reel, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT