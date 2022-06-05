Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Joint service students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron performed hands-on Emergency Medical Readiness Training.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847567
    VIRIN: 220506-F-DX569-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062276
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills, by SrA Abbey Rieves and A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    312th Training Squadron
    EMRT

