Joint service students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron performed hands-on Emergency Medical Readiness Training.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847567
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-DX569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109062276
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills, by SrA Abbey Rieves and A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT