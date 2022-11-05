Airman 1st Class Johnna Graham, Korean linguist student: Strive for success

Korean linguist student, Airman 1st Class Johnna Graham assigned to the 517th Training Group, gives a glimpse of what it is like to be a student at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 16:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847560
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-QS178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109062193
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT