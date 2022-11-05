Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman 1st Class Johnna Graham, Korean linguist student: Strive for success

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jocelyn Ford and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Korean linguist student, Airman 1st Class Johnna Graham assigned to the 517th Training Group, gives a glimpse of what it is like to be a student at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:03
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    DLIFLC
    POM
    Korean Linguist Analyst

