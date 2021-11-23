Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Turkey Drop 2021 - Brig Gen Denise Donnell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Denise M. Donnell, commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, explains the efforts of New York National Guardsmen during Operation Turkey Drop Tuesday at the Salvation Army of Kingston, N.Y., November 23, 2021. (Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 847555
    VIRIN: 211123-Z-WA448-0002
    Filename: DOD_109062154
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KINGSTON, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Turkey Drop 2021 - Brig Gen Denise Donnell, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    NYANG
    NYNG
    DMNA
    105AWPA
    105th Airlift Wing
    Kingston NY
    Turkey Drop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT