U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Denise M. Donnell, commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, explains the efforts of New York National Guardsmen during Operation Turkey Drop Tuesday at the Salvation Army of Kingston, N.Y., November 23, 2021. (Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|847555
|VIRIN:
|211123-Z-WA448-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109062154
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|KINGSTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Turkey Drop 2021 - Brig Gen Denise Donnell, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT