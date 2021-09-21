115th Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians destroy unserviceable ordnance at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Munitions Flight units perform an Ammunition Disposition Request using Deta sheet plastic explosives, Sept. 21, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Aircraft explosive hazards have very specific life spans and when they expire, EOD technicians work with Munitions to destroy them. These ADR requests also provide a great training opportunity to hone EOD skillsets.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847554
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-CX732-510
|Filename:
|DOD_109062147
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
