115th Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians destroy unserviceable ordnance at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Munitions Flight units perform an Ammunition Disposition Request using Deta sheet plastic explosives, Sept. 21, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Aircraft explosive hazards have very specific life spans and when they expire, EOD technicians work with Munitions to destroy them. These ADR requests also provide a great training opportunity to hone EOD skillsets.