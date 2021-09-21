Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians destroy unserviceable ordnance at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Munitions Flight units perform an Ammunition Disposition Request using Deta sheet plastic explosives, Sept. 21, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Aircraft explosive hazards have very specific life spans and when they expire, EOD technicians work with Munitions to destroy them. These ADR requests also provide a great training opportunity to hone EOD skillsets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847554
    VIRIN: 210921-A-CX732-510
    Filename: DOD_109062147
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Ordnance Disposal
    EOD
    115th Fighter Wing
    Fort McCoy Wi.
    Fort McCoy MVI

