Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conducted sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.

The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.

A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.