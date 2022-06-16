Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is Mission Command? The Air Force's newest Tenet of Airpower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In 2021, the US Air Force identified mission command as a key tenet of
    airpower. Mission command is an approach to Command and Control that
    empowers subordinate decision-making for flexibility, initiative, and
    responsiveness in the accomplishment of the commander’s intent. Learn more
    about it in this video! (U.S. Air Force Video by James T. Self)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847541
    VIRIN: 220616-F-JB214-001
    Filename: DOD_109061930
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Mission Command? The Air Force's newest Tenet of Airpower, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Doctrine
    USAF
    Air Power
    Mission Command
    Accelerate Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT