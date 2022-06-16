What is Mission Command? The Air Force's newest Tenet of Airpower

In 2021, the US Air Force identified mission command as a key tenet of
airpower. Mission command is an approach to Command and Control that
empowers subordinate decision-making for flexibility, initiative, and
responsiveness in the accomplishment of the commander’s intent. Learn more
about it in this video! (U.S. Air Force Video by James T. Self)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847541
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-JB214-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061930
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
