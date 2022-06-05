Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Heritage Month - 2022 - SMSgt Bhambra

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY - On May 6, 2022, Manpower and Personnel Superintendent SMSgt Gurpreet Singh Bhambra of the 105th Force Support Squadron (FSS), offered his personal experience as a South Asian American for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force Video by TSgt Daniel Hotter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847538
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-WA448-0001
    Filename: DOD_109061826
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month - 2022 - SMSgt Bhambra, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYANG
    NYNG
    DMNA
    105AWPA
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    aapi 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT