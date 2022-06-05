STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY - On May 6, 2022, Manpower and Personnel Superintendent SMSgt Gurpreet Singh Bhambra of the 105th Force Support Squadron (FSS), offered his personal experience as a South Asian American for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force Video by TSgt Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847538
|VIRIN:
|220506-Z-WA448-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061826
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPI Heritage Month - 2022 - SMSgt Bhambra, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
