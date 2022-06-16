Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Professional Education Center Change Of Command 2022

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The National Guard Professional Education Center conducted a Change of Command ceremony in Militia Hall’s Jones Auditorium in North Little Rock, Arkansas, June 16, 2022, welcoming Colonel Catherine L. Cherry as the incoming commander and bidding farewell to Colonel Leland Blanchard II as the outgoing commander.

    (Video by National Guard Corporal Bryce Colvert)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847536
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-EO467-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061782
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Professional Education Center
    Col. Catherine Cherry
    Col. Leland Blanchard

