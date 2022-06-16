The National Guard Professional Education Center conducted a Change of Command ceremony in Militia Hall’s Jones Auditorium in North Little Rock, Arkansas, June 16, 2022, welcoming Colonel Catherine L. Cherry as the incoming commander and bidding farewell to Colonel Leland Blanchard II as the outgoing commander.
(Video by National Guard Corporal Bryce Colvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847536
|VIRIN:
|220616-Z-EO467-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061782
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Professional Education Center Change Of Command 2022, by CPL Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
