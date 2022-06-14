Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers, El Paso minor league baseball celebrate Army birthday

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, the 93rd Military Police Battalion, and more Fort Bliss-based troops packed Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, Texas, for a 247th U.S. Army birthday party, June 14, 2022.

    Southwest University Park is the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Minor League Baseball triple A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847524
    VIRIN: 220614-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220614
    Filename: DOD_109061532
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US

