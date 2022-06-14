Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, the 93rd Military Police Battalion, and more Fort Bliss-based troops packed Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso, Texas, for a 247th U.S. Army birthday party, June 14, 2022.
Southwest University Park is the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Minor League Baseball triple A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres.
This work, Bliss Soldiers, El Paso minor league baseball celebrate Army birthday, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
