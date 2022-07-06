Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform a combat hammer exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847522
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-FE180-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109061470
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Hammer Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
