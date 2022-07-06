Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Hammer Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform a combat hammer exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 7, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847522
    VIRIN: 220616-F-FE180-1003
    Filename: DOD_109061470
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Combat Hammer Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Aircraft
    Exercise
    Maintenance
    Combat Hammer

