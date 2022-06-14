video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fuerzas Comando 2022 is hosted by Honduras where partner nations are a part of a physical training test and shooting skills competition in Honduras on June 13 and 14, 2022. Fuerzas Comando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)