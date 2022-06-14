Fuerzas Comando 2022 is hosted by Honduras where partner nations are a part of a physical training test and shooting skills competition in Honduras on June 13 and 14, 2022. Fuerzas Comando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)
Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:00
Location:
|HN
