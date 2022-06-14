Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2022

    HONDURAS

    06.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez 

    Special Operations Command South

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 is hosted by Honduras where partner nations are a part of a physical training test and shooting skills competition in Honduras on June 13 and 14, 2022. Fuerzas Comando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847517
    VIRIN: 220614-A-NF813-940
    Filename: DOD_109061447
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HN

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022, by SPC Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

