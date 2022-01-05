Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stewart Aim High Update - April 2022

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Stewart Aim High Update is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred around Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY.

    Produced by the 105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office.

    Music track courtesy of "Summer in Oxford" by Jakub Pietras.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stewart Aim High Update - April 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NYANG
    NYNG
    DMNA
    105AWPA
    Stewart Air National Guard Base

