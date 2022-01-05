Stewart Aim High Update - April 2022

The Stewart Aim High Update is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred around Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY.
Produced by the 105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office.
Music track courtesy of "Summer in Oxford" by Jakub Pietras.
(U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847510
|VIRIN:
|220501-Z-WA448-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061401
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
