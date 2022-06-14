Celebrating The Corpsman | 124 Years of Faithful Service

Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve celebrate the corpsman’s 124th birthday. Since the establishment of the Navy Hospital Corps on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps has become the largest and most decorated rate in the Navy, with more than 25,000 corpsmen within its ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and LCpl. Trystan Taft)
|06.14.2022
|06.16.2022 13:55
|Video Productions
|847508
|220615-M-MO302-0001
|DOD_109061370
|00:01:53
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|0
|0
