    Celebrating The Corpsman | 124 Years of Faithful Service

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa, Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez, Cpl. James Stanfield and Lance Cpl. Trystan Taft

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve celebrate the corpsman’s 124th birthday. Since the establishment of the Navy Hospital Corps on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps has become the largest and most decorated rate in the Navy, with more than 25,000 corpsmen within its ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and LCpl. Trystan Taft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847508
    VIRIN: 220615-M-MO302-0001
    Filename: DOD_109061370
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    MARFORRES
    Hospital Corpsman
    Marine Forces Reserve

