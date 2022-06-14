Celebrating The Corpsman | 124 Years of Faithful Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces Reserve celebrate the corpsman’s 124th birthday. Since the establishment of the Navy Hospital Corps on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps has become the largest and most decorated rate in the Navy, with more than 25,000 corpsmen within its ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and LCpl. Trystan Taft)