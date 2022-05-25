CMSgt Alex Morgan and CMSgt Raul Villarreal Jr. developed dislocation allowance (DLA) for Airmen that turned into a DoD wide mandate for all services. The DLA will help all servicemembers leaving base housing offset some of the cost that are associated with moving into the civilian housing market.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847507
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-ZZ222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061368
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
This work, Nellis Chiefs develop Dislocation Allowance for Airmen, by A1C Makenna Gott and SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
