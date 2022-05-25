Nellis Chiefs develop Dislocation Allowance for Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CMSgt Alex Morgan and CMSgt Raul Villarreal Jr. developed dislocation allowance (DLA) for Airmen that turned into a DoD wide mandate for all services. The DLA will help all servicemembers leaving base housing offset some of the cost that are associated with moving into the civilian housing market.