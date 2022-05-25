Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis Chiefs develop Dislocation Allowance for Airmen

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott and Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    CMSgt Alex Morgan and CMSgt Raul Villarreal Jr. developed dislocation allowance (DLA) for Airmen that turned into a DoD wide mandate for all services. The DLA will help all servicemembers leaving base housing offset some of the cost that are associated with moving into the civilian housing market.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847507
    VIRIN: 220525-F-ZZ222-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061368
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    This work, Nellis Chiefs develop Dislocation Allowance for Airmen, by A1C Makenna Gott and SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

