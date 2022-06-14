Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 22 B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis and Airman Austin Salazar

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of pilots from the 492nd Fighter Squadron on RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, taking off to participate in Air-Maritime operations for BALTOPS 22.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847498
    VIRIN: 220614-F-WN564-589
    Filename: DOD_109061310
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 22 B-Roll, by SrA John Ennis and Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron

