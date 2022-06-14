Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 22

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis and Airman Austin Salazar

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 492nd Fighter Squadron on RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, take to the skies for Air-Maritime operations as a part of BALTOPS 22.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847497
    VIRIN: 220614-F-WN564-762
    Filename: DOD_109061309
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Joint
    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron

