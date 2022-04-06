Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Elisha Waiters - Father's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    06.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Damian Mioduszewski 

    11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elisha Waiters with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Father's Day shoutout at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 4, 2022. Waiter's father-in-law lives in Lacey, Washington. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Damian Mioduszewski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847493
    VIRIN: 220604-A-IW454-1007
    Filename: DOD_109061301
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: LACEY, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Elisha Waiters - Father's Day, by SPC Damian Mioduszewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Father's Day
    CJTF-OIR
    U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT