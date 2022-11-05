Spartan Brigade fires modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A tank crew assigned to the "Hound Battalion," 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires the newly modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during a table six live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 11, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID is the tip of the spear on the Marne Division's glide path to become the most modernized division in the U.S. Army end of 2023. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ashley Mendez)