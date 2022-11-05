A tank crew assigned to the "Hound Battalion," 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires the newly modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during a table six live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 11, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID is the tip of the spear on the Marne Division's glide path to become the most modernized division in the U.S. Army end of 2023. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ashley Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847489
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-CT632-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061297
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Spartan Brigade fires modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank, by CPL Ashley Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
