    Spartan Brigade fires modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ashley Mendez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A tank crew assigned to the "Hound Battalion," 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires the newly modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during a table six live fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 11, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID is the tip of the spear on the Marne Division's glide path to become the most modernized division in the U.S. Army end of 2023. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ashley Mendez)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847489
    VIRIN: 220511-A-CT632-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061297
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Spartan Brigade fires modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank, by CPL Ashley Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    3ID
    Modernization
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank

