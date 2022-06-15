Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiring Our Heroes Broll

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Members of Team Charleston attended a Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit, a career fair and applicant training program, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 15, 2022. More than 75 local and national employers showcased available jobs to military personnel, dependents and retirees during this hiring event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US

