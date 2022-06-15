Hiring Our Heroes Broll

Members of Team Charleston attended a Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit, a career fair and applicant training program, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 15, 2022. More than 75 local and national employers showcased available jobs to military personnel, dependents and retirees during this hiring event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847485
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-DY859-200
|Filename:
|DOD_109061244
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
