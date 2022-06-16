Happy 247th Birthday to the US Army Corps of Engineers! Our nation established the Continental Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 247 years ago, beginning a rich heritage of engineering solutions to this nation’s toughest challenges. This week we set aside time to celebrate the continued courage, honor and loyalty of our soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians. No matter the challenges we face as a nation, engineers have been there on the front lines at home and abroad. Learn more about our history: https://go.usa.gov/xwP4u
(Video by James Blackman)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847469
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-OI229-809
|Filename:
|DOD_109061131
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Regimental Birthday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT