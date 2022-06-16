2022 Regimental Birthday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy 247th Birthday to the US Army Corps of Engineers! Our nation established the Continental Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 247 years ago, beginning a rich heritage of engineering solutions to this nation’s toughest challenges. This week we set aside time to celebrate the continued courage, honor and loyalty of our soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians. No matter the challenges we face as a nation, engineers have been there on the front lines at home and abroad. Learn more about our history: https://go.usa.gov/xwP4u



(Video by James Blackman)