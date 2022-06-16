Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Regimental Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Happy 247th Birthday to the US Army Corps of Engineers! Our nation established the Continental Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 247 years ago, beginning a rich heritage of engineering solutions to this nation’s toughest challenges. This week we set aside time to celebrate the continued courage, honor and loyalty of our soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians. No matter the challenges we face as a nation, engineers have been there on the front lines at home and abroad. Learn more about our history: https://go.usa.gov/xwP4u

    (Video by James Blackman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847469
    VIRIN: 220616-A-OI229-809
    Filename: DOD_109061131
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Regimental Birthday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer Regiment
    Birthday Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT